IMF Cuts Russia’s 2025 Economic Forecast Again

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday once again lowered its forecast for Russia’s economic growth in 2025, projecting an expansion of just 0.6% even as it raised its global outlook.
The revision marks a 0.3 percentage-point downgrade from the IMF’s July estimate of 0.9% GDP growth and represents the second-sharpest cut among major economies after Canada. In April, the organization had projected annual growth of 1.5% for Russia before lowering it this summer.
The IMF maintained its forecasts of 1% GDP growth for Russia in 2026 and 1.1% in 2030. That underscores the steep slowdown from Russia’s 4.3% GDP growth in 2024, which had been fueled by heavy wartime spending.
Russia’s official projections remain more upbeat. The Economic Development Ministry expects growth of 1% this year and 1.3% in 2026, followed by an acceleration to around 2.5-2.8% later in the decade.
The Central Bank forecasts GDP growth of 1-2% in 2025 and up to 2.5% by 2028.
At the same time, the IMF projected Russia’s inflation rate will rise to 9% this year — more than double the global average forecast of 4.2% — before easing to 5.2% in 2026. Annual inflation stood at 8.2% in early September, according to the Russian Central Bank.
Globally, the IMF raised its 2025 growth forecast to 3.2% from 3% in July, leaving its 2026 projection unchanged at 3.1%.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.