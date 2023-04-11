Economic 'Momentum' Prompts IMF to Raise Russia's Growth Forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised its 2023 economic growth forecast for Russia on Tuesday, predicting that deficit-fueled government spending would help counteract the growing costs of its war in Ukraine.

But the Russian invasion is expected to have a significant impact over the medium term, with the IMF predicting the Russian economy would be about 7% smaller by 2027 than pre-war forecasts would have indicated, IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said during a press briefing ahead of the release of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) report on Tuesday.

After contracting by 2.1% last year, the IMF now sees Russia's economy growing by 0.7% this year, up 0.4% points from a previous forecast in January.

The Russian economy is then forecast to grow by 1.3% in 2024, down 0.8% from the earlier forecast.