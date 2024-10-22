IMF Raises Russia’s Growth Forecast for 2024

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday boosted its 2024 growth forecast for Russia, with surging government spending on the war continuing to provide a powerful economic stimulus for the country.

The IMF also slashed its outlook for Ukraine, whose economy and infrastructure have been battered by two and a half years of conflict. Both Russia and Ukraine are spending huge sums to continue fighting in the war, with Moscow's state expenditures having helped the economy grow strongly despite a barrage of Western sanctions.

According to its latest forecast, the IMF said it expects the Russian economy to expand by 3.6% in 2024, up from a previous forecast of 3.2%. But it also cut its prediction for next year's growth from 1.5% to 1.3% amid signs of mounting economic problems.

Russia's Central Bank has repeatedly warned of the dangers of the government's military spending, saying the economy has been “overheating” for months. High inflation — 8.6% in September — and intense labor shortages are also posing economic headaches for Moscow.