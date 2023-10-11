IMF Lowers Russia’s 2024 GDP Growth Forecast

Russia’s economy is set to grow by 1.1% in 2024, slower than previously predicted, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday in its latest World Economic Outlook report.

The updated forecast placed Russia at the bottom of the IMF's list of major emerging markets and developing economies, where average growth for this year and next was predicated at 4%.

Russia's Central Bank back in August trimmed its own 2024 GDP growth forecast to 0.5-1.5%, compared to 0.5-2.5% in July.

The IMF's updated forecast comes as Moscow plans to increase defense spending by almost 70% next year, outpacing spending on social policy, as well as education, environmental protection and healthcare, according to the Finance Ministry’s draft budget.