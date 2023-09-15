Russia Raises Interest Rates to 13% Amid Inflation Concerns

Russia’s Central Bank raised interest rates from 12% to 13% on Friday as it said it remains concerned about an inflationary spiral taking hold across the Russian economy.
The move is the second rate hike in two months following an emergency meeting in August held after the Russian ruble fell below 100 against the U.S. dollar.
The ruble has since dipped just below the crucial level — seen as a barometer of economic health by many Russians — but has failed to strengthen significantly.
A falling currency pushes up the price of goods that use imported parts. Meanwhile, record labor shortages are driving wages higher, which also adds to price concerns.
“Inflationary pressure in the Russian economy remains high,” the Central Bank said in a statement, adding that domestic demand was rising much faster than Russia’s economic capacity to produce new goods.
Inflation is currently running at 5.5%, the Bank said, and has risen fast in recent months. The Bank officially targets an inflation rate of 4%.
It said Friday that the falling ruble had contributed to prices rising by 9.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis, which accounts for the fact that some prices, such as for fruit and vegetables, would typically fall during summer months.
In a statement, the Central Bank also said future rate rises were still possible, should inflation persist.
Economists generally agree that Russia’s economy is overheating, partly as a result of a rapid increase in government spending to fund its invasion of Ukraine. The economy has been heavily militarized since February 2022, with investment and workers redirected to boost the production of tanks, missiles, guns and ammo.
Higher interest rates are designed to cool economic activity, by increasing the costs of borrowing and encouraging saving.
However, because so much of Russia’s economy is being driven by government spending on the war, some independent analysts say rate rises may not have as strong an impact.
“A month after the previous increase, we still see an acceleration in inflation and a weak ruble,” said BCS Investments analyst Mikhail Zeltser, who added he expects the rate of 13% to be held for the foreseeable future.
“The Central Bank has shown its decisiveness, and it should work,” he said.
Governor Elvira Nabiullina will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time to further explain the Bank’s decision.