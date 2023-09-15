Russia Raises Interest Rates to 13% Amid Inflation Concerns

Russia’s Central Bank raised interest rates from 12% to 13% on Friday as it said it remains concerned about an inflationary spiral taking hold across the Russian economy.

The move is the second rate hike in two months following an emergency meeting in August held after the Russian ruble fell below 100 against the U.S. dollar.

The ruble has since dipped just below the crucial level — seen as a barometer of economic health by many Russians — but has failed to strengthen significantly.

A falling currency pushes up the price of goods that use imported parts. Meanwhile, record labor shortages are driving wages higher, which also adds to price concerns.

“Inflationary pressure in the Russian economy remains high,” the Central Bank said in a statement, adding that domestic demand was rising much faster than Russia’s economic capacity to produce new goods.