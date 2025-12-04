Roskomnadzor Confirms It’s Blocking Snapchat and FaceTime Calls

Russia’s state communications watchdog has intensified its campaign against foreign messaging platforms, blocking Snapchat on Thursday just hours after restricting access to Apple’s FaceTime service.

Roskomnadzor said Snapchat was being used “to organize and carry out terrorist activities in the country” and to facilitate fraud and other crimes, according to a statement carried by state media.

The app famous for its disappearing photo and video messages had 7.6 million users in Russia in 2022.

The regulator issued a similar explanation earlier in the day when announcing restrictions on voice and video calls on Apple’s FaceTime, one of the last major video-calling tools still widely accessible in Russia after restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram.

The moves come as Roskomnadzor steps up pressure on WhatsApp, the country’s most widely used messenger with nearly 100 million users.

The watchdog warned last week that a full block was possible, accusing the Meta-owned service of failing to comply with Russia’s data-localization laws and of what it called repeated legal violations tied to alleged terrorist activity.

Russian users first reported widespread disruptions to FaceTime calls in September. Thursday’s announcement marked the first confirmation that authorities had moved to restrict Snapchat and FaceTime.