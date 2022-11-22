Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russian Media Watchdog Denies Censoring 'War,' 'Peace' Lyrics in TV Performances

Updated:
Still from video

Russia's state media watchdog has denied ordering state television to censor war-related words after several entertainment channels muted the lyrics “war” and “peace” in recent broadcasts, state media reported Monday.

Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the Roskomnadzor regulator, maintained that the agency does not keep a list of banned words apart from explicit language, according to the TASS news agency.

Commenting on the censored lyrics on Gazprom Media-owned TNT and Media 1-owned Muz TV’s song and dance shows, Subbotin suggested the channels acted on their own.

“Roskomnadzor has nothing to do with this,” he was quoted as saying.

“We sometimes conduct pre-emptive measures, but not in this case,” Subbotin added.

TNT and Muz TV declined to comment.

The channels’ apparent self-censorship comes as Russian courts routinely fine and jail critics of the country’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Read more about: Roskomnadzor , Music

Read more

Music

Russian Rapper Husky Handed 12 Days Behind Bars for Car Performance

Last week, YouTube blocked the music video to his song “Judas.”
opinion Artemy Troitsky

A Russian Farewell to Aretha Franklin (Op-ed)

Aretha was surprisingly popular in the Caucasus.
Defense

Russian Rock Bands Boycott Music Festival Over Defense Ministry Ties

“Pacifism and anti-militarism are not empty words for us,” one band explained.
Music

Hear Arvo Pärt in Moscow

This Estonian composer is the most played living composer in the world.