Roskomnadzor Threatens to Block WhatsApp Over Alleged Legal Violations

Russia’s state media regulator said Friday that it was imposing new restrictions on WhatsApp for what it called repeated violations of Russian law, and warned the messaging service could be blocked entirely if it fails to comply.

Roskomnadzor accused the Meta-owned platform of being used “to organize and carry out terrorist activities,” as well as facilitate fraud and other crimes, according to a statement carried by state media.

“WhatsApp is not complying with requirements aimed at preventing and stopping crimes in Russia. For this reason, Roskomnadzor is consistently introducing restrictive measures,” the regulator said, adding that those restrictions “will continue to be expanded.”