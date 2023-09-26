WhatsApp Drops Channels Launch in Russia Over Ban Threat

U.S. tech company Meta will not launch its WhatsApp Channels service in Russia following threats that it could be blocked for allowing the public dissemination of information, The Moscow Times’ Russian service reported Monday.

“The product will not be available to users inside Russia in the near future,” an anonymous Meta representative told the outlet.

Meta announced plans earlier this month to expand WhatsApp Channels to 150 countries. The new feature provides a platform for channel administrators to share updates, news, and information among other users on the app.

Russia’s media watchdog Roskomnadzor threatened to block WhatsApp if Channels began distributing “banned information.”