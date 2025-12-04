Roskomnadzor Confirms It’s Blocking FaceTime Calls

Russia’s state media regulator said Thursday that it was restricting voice and video calls on Apple’s FaceTime, making it the latest foreign-made app to be effectively blocked inside the country.
Roskomnadzor said law enforcement agencies had informed it that FaceTime was being used “to organize and carry out terrorist activities” and to facilitate fraud and other crimes, according to a statement carried by state media.
The wording closely mirrored accusations the regulator issued last week against WhatsApp, which it also began restricting over what it called repeated legal violations tied to alleged terrorist activity.
Russian users first reported widespread disruptions to FaceTime calls in September. Thursday’s announcement marked the first confirmation that authorities had moved to restrict the app.
The Moscow Times tried to call several people inside Russia using FaceTime but was unable to connect. However, video and voice calls are still possible on the app when users turn on a VPN.
Similar problems have been reported with WhatsApp and Telegram, both of which have been targeted by Roskomnadzor amid allegations that they are being used to commit fraud against Russian citizens.
Despite the official terrorism claims, the internet rights group Na Svyazi has accused the authorities of trying to push Russians toward Max, a government-backed messaging app that the group says gives officials full access to users’ private conversations.
The FaceTime restrictions came a day after Roskomnadzor blocked access to the U.S.-owned gaming platform Roblox, accusing it of distributing extremist materials, promoting “LGBT propaganda” and “negatively impacting the spiritual and moral development of children.”
Roblox was the most downloaded mobile game in Russia in 2023.
Mack Tubridy contributed reporting.
