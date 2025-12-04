Roskomnadzor Confirms It’s Blocking FaceTime Calls

Russia’s state media regulator said Thursday that it was restricting voice and video calls on Apple’s FaceTime, making it the latest foreign-made app to be effectively blocked inside the country.

Roskomnadzor said law enforcement agencies had informed it that FaceTime was being used “to organize and carry out terrorist activities” and to facilitate fraud and other crimes, according to a statement carried by state media.

The wording closely mirrored accusations the regulator issued last week against WhatsApp, which it also began restricting over what it called repeated legal violations tied to alleged terrorist activity.

Russian users first reported widespread disruptions to FaceTime calls in September. Thursday’s announcement marked the first confirmation that authorities had moved to restrict the app.