Russia Orders Underwater Inspections of All Foreign Ships Entering Its Ports

Russia has ordered port operators to carry out underwater inspections of foreign ships for explosive devices and other suspicious items, the Kommersant business daily reported Tuesday, citing a Nov. 25 government decree.

The move follows a presidential order requiring foreign vessels to obtain Federal Security Service (FSB) approval to access Russian ports.

Under the new rules, a port captain must notify the FSB within one hour of receiving a request from a foreign ship to enter port and provide details on the vessel’s 10 most recent ports of call.

The FSB then has 48 hours to authorize or deny entry and may require an underwater inspection as part of the process.

Port operators are responsible for arranging the checks and can seek reimbursement from shipowners for the cost of the procedure.

The inspections must be carried out using divers and specialized equipment. Any explosive devices found would be handled by the military or security services.