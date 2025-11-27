Supreme Court Designates Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Group a Terrorist Organization

Russia’s Supreme Court on Thursday designated Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation as a terrorist organization, escalating a yearslong crackdown on the late opposition leader’s network and exposing its members and supporters to even harsher penalties.

The ruling specifically targeted Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF), Inc., a U.S.-registered entity that has served as the main vehicle for Navalny’s movement since 2022. It replaced the original Anti-Corruption Foundation, known by its Russian acronym FBK, which was declared an “undesirable organization” in 2021.

ACF’s goals and activities are “aimed at promoting, justifying and supporting terrorism,” Russian Supreme Court Justice Oleg Nefyodov said in announcing the decision.

Nefyodov has previously presided over cases banning the so-called “international LGBT movement” and removing the Taliban from Russia’s list of terrorist organizations.

The hearing was closed to the public, and the court ordered the designation to take effect immediately.