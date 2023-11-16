Navalny Allies Accused of Using Bot Farm to Spread Anti-Govt Narrative, Deny Claims

Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) has been accused of creating a network of bot farms in Lithuania and Georgia for spreading “anti-government messages,” including information about the Kremlin invasion of Ukraine and its consequences for Russian citizens.

The SVTV media outlet, created by libertarian politician Mikhail Svetov, published an investigation that claims that FBK created a network of 200 employees to write negative comments about the Russian government on the social media platform VKontakte.

The investigation claimed that Navalny’s allies Igor Zhdanov, Oleg Stepanov and Vladimir Milov were involved in the bot farm project. The bot farm was reportedly run by the Free Russia Foundation NGO's director Natalia Arno and her colleagues Yegor Kuroptev and Anton Mikhalchuk, who work for the South Caucasus branch.

SVTV cited an alleged former employee of the bot farm who claimed that it was possible to earn as much as 1,800 euros per month from writing online posts.

Zhdanov dismissed the allegation, calling it a “complete lie.”

“That network has nothing to do with the Anti-Corruption Foundation or me personally…I am ready to confirm this in court,” Zhdanov said on X (formerly Twitter).