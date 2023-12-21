Russia Issues Arrest Warrants for Exiled Navalny Aides

Russian authorities have issued arrest warrants for two exiled associates of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the independent Mediazona news website reported Thursday.

The Interior Ministry’s database of wanted persons lists investigator Maria Pevchikh and Navalny YouTube channel host Dmitry Nizovtsev, both of whom live outside Russia.

The database does not indicate which criminal charges Pevchikh and Nizovstev face in Russia.

The Navalny-affiliated news outlet Sirena reported in August 2022 that Pevchikh and Nizovtsev were among at least eight exiled associates of the opposition figure to be charged under Russia’s wartime censorship laws.