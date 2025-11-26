Putin Courts Kyrgyzstan’s Support as Central Asian Leaders Thread Geopolitical Needle

President Vladimir Putin met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday as Moscow seeks to shore up regional alliances while Central Asian leaders increasingly try to balance their relations between Russia and the United States.

Japarov hosted Putin in Bishkek less than two weeks after joining the four other Central Asian heads of state in Washington for a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. The meeting also followed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s trip to Moscow, where Putin accepted an invitation to visit Kazakhstan in 2026.

“We note with satisfaction that under your leadership, [Kyrgyzstan] is a stable and reliable partner,” Putin told Japarov, according to a Kremlin readout of the meeting.

Putin pointed to Russia’s economic and security role in Kyrgyzstan, citing growing bilateral trade, the country’s dependence on Russian energy supplies and the presence of a Russian military base.

Japarov called Russia a “strategic ally, reliable partner and good friend” and praised Putin’s leadership for showing “adaptability and resilience despite the dynamic geopolitical and complex economic situation.”