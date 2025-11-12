Putin Accepts Invitation to Visit Kazakhstan in 2026

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accepted an invitation from Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit the neighboring Central Asian country next year.
“Thank you. I will gladly come to Kazakhstan,” Putin told Tokayev in comments broadcast by state media.
That would mark Putin’s fifth visit to Kazakhstan since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. A date for the trip has not been publicly announced.
Located between Russia to the north and China to the east, Kazakhstan has sought to maintain a careful diplomatic balance over the war in Ukraine.
Last Thursday, Tokayev and the four other Central Asian presidents met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington. Trump named critical minerals a key item on that summit’s agenda, while Tokayev hailed the “beginning of a new era of interaction between the United States and Central Asia.”
The Kremlin said Putin was “extremely interested” in hearing Tokayev’s briefing on those talks in Washington during his visit to Moscow this week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Russian and Kazakh leaders planned to discuss joint projects and the impact of U.S. sanctions on Russian oil majors Lukoil and Rosneft, both of which have significant holdings in Kazakhstan.
At the Kremlin on Wednesday, Tokayev and Putin pledged to continue signing and implementing agreements that advance the two countries’ strategic partnership and economic cooperation, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $30 billion in 2024.
Putin underscored that Tokayev’s visit elevated bilateral relations to a “higher intergovernmental level.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.