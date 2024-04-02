Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kyrgyzstan To Stop Accepting Russian Payment Cards

By AFP
duma.gov.ru

Kyrgyzstan will stop accepting Russia's Mir payment cards amid concerns it could expose the country's financial sector to Western sanctions, the national payments operator said Tuesday.

The United States in February sanctioned the organization behind Mir — Russia's domestic card payments system — and is putting pressure on third countries over their financial links to Moscow.

Kyrgyzstan's Interbank Processing Center said Tuesday it would "stop servicing 'Mir' bank cards from 5 April" in order to "minimize the risk of secondary sanctions."

It cited the U.S. Treasury's decision to sanction Russia's National Card Payment System, the Mir operator, in February.

Banks in the Central Asian nation had mostly stopped using Mir cards in 2022, but the decision demonstrates the effect of escalating Western pressure being put on Russia's allies.

Some Western officials have expressed concerns Kyrgyzstan, a Russian ally that is part of a Moscow-led security alliance and customs union, has become a back door for goods to get into Russia.

Trade between several Western countries and the likes of Kyrgyzstan and Armenia have leapt since 2022 when the West imposed sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine offensive.

The United States has warned Moscow's allies and partners that they will be targeted if Washington suspects they are helping Russia avoid sanctions.

Armenian banks stopped processing payments through Mir cards over the weekend, also citing the risk of secondary sanctions.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Finance , Sanctions , Central Asia

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

war penalties

U.S. Sanctions More Than 120 Russian, Kyrgyz Firms

The Treasury singled out several companies in Kyrgyzstan which it said Russia was using to skirt U.S. and allies' export restrictions on technological...
2 Min read
'shadow bazaar'

U.S. Preparing 'Economic Measures' Over Russia’s Sanctions Busting in Central Asia – WP

The decision was reportedly reached after “months of fruitless visits” by U.S. and European diplomats to the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.
2 Min read
soldier for hire

Kyrgyz Mercenary Who Fought With Russia in Ukraine Jailed

The court said the man had been paid 180,000 rubles ($2,250) per month plus an assurance of a Russian passport in exchange for fighting.
2 Min read
Feature

Central Asian Migrants Flee Sanctions-Hit Russia

Economic problems as a result of the Ukraine war are making Russia a less attractive place to live and work.