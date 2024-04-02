Kyrgyzstan To Stop Accepting Russian Payment Cards

Kyrgyzstan will stop accepting Russia's Mir payment cards amid concerns it could expose the country's financial sector to Western sanctions, the national payments operator said Tuesday.

The United States in February sanctioned the organization behind Mir — Russia's domestic card payments system — and is putting pressure on third countries over their financial links to Moscow.

Kyrgyzstan's Interbank Processing Center said Tuesday it would "stop servicing 'Mir' bank cards from 5 April" in order to "minimize the risk of secondary sanctions."

It cited the U.S. Treasury's decision to sanction Russia's National Card Payment System, the Mir operator, in February.