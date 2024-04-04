Kyrgyzstan Says Suspended Mir Payment Cards Under Threat of Shutdown

Kyrgyzstan ended its acceptance of Russia’s Mir payment cards after its national payments operator’s Latvian software provider threatened to shut it down unless it did so, the Central Asian nation’s prime minister said Thursday.

Kyrgyzstan’s Interbank Processing Center (IPC) said it would stop servicing Mir bank cards from Friday to "minimize the risk of secondary sanctions" after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Mir’s Russian operator.

Akylbek Japarov, the chairman of Kyrgyzstan’s cabinet of ministers, disclosed to Kyrgyz lawmakers that IPC’s Latvia-based software provider pressured Bishkek to cut ties with Mir, according to the news website Kaktus.media.

“IPC’s software is made by a Latvian company. It sent a letter saying that if we didn’t suspend work with the Mir card, they would disconnect IPC,” Japarov was quoted as saying.

“That’s why we temporarily suspended [Mir cards],” he explained.