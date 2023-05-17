Kyrgyz Mercenary Who Fought With Russia in Ukraine Jailed

A Kyrgyz court has handed a 10-year sentence to a man who fought for Russia in Ukraine, at a time when Moscow is trying to boost recruitment of people from ex-Soviet Central Asian countries.

Dozens of nationals of Central Asian countries have been killed in Ukraine in recent months, local media say, most of them after joining the ranks of the Russian army or Wagner, a private military group.

A court in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, said it found a 32-year-old man guilty of mercenarism and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, in a decision announced late Tuesday.

The court established that the man, who denied taking part in hostilities, had been in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region between June and November last year, for which he was paid 180,000 rubles ($2,250) per month plus an assurance of a Russian passport.