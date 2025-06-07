Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Kyrgyzstan Dismantles Central Asia's Tallest Lenin Statue

By AFP
The Lenin statue in Osh, Kyrgyzstan. Adam Harangozó / Wikimedia Commons

Russian ally Kyrgyzstan on Saturday quietly dismantled Central Asia's tallest monument to Vladimir Lenin, the revolutionary founder of the Soviet Union.

Ex-Soviet states across the region are seeking to strengthen their national identities, renaming cities that have Russian-sounding names and replacing statues of Soviet figures with local and national heroes.

Russia, which has military bases in Kyrgyzstan, is striving to maintain its influence there in the face of competition from China and the West and amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Officials in the city of Osh — where the 23-meter (75-foot) high monument stood on the central square — warned against "politicizing" the decision to "relocate" it.

Osh is the second-largest city in the landlocked, mountainous country.

The figure was quietly taken down overnight and is set to be "relocated," Osh officials said.

The decision "should not be politicized," city hall said, pointing to several other instances in Russia "where Lenin monuments have also been dismantled or relocated."

"This is a common practice aimed at improving the architectural and aesthetic appearance of cities," it said in a statement.

Despite some attempts to de-Sovietize the region, memorials and statues to Soviet figures are common across the region, with monuments to Lenin prevalent in the vast majority of cities in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyzstan was annexed and incorporated into the Russian Empire in the 19th century and then became part of the Soviet Union following the 1917 Bolshevik revolution.

It gained independence with the collapse of the U.S.S.R. in 1991.

Read more about: Kyrgyzstan , Central Asia , Soviet Union

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Kyrgyzstan Urges Respect for Heritage Amid Row Over Russian ‘Appropriation’

The furor began this month after social media users accused Russian fashion label Yaka of ripping off traditional Kyrgyz patterns.
2 Min read

Kyrgyzstan Repeats Russia Travel Warning Over Reported Border Checks

Bishkek previously urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Russia to avoid heightened entry and exit checks in the wake of the Crocus attack.
1 Min read

Kyrgyzstan To Stop Accepting Russian Payment Cards

Kyrgyzstan's Interbank Processing Center said it would stop servicing Mir bank cards in order to "minimize the risk of secondary sanctions."
1 Min read

Kyrgyz Mercenary Who Fought With Russia in Ukraine Jailed

The court said the man had been paid 180,000 rubles ($2,250) per month plus an assurance of a Russian passport in exchange for fighting.
2 Min read