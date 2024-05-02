Kyrgyzstan Repeats Russia Travel Warning Over Reported Border Checks

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday that it was again urging its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Russia after a surge in reports of increased security checks at the border and denials of entry to Central Asians.

“The ministry once again recommends that fellow citizens who don’t have good reasons to go to Russia temporarily refrain from traveling to its territory until the previously introduced additional security measures and enhanced border control regime are lifted,” the Kyrgyz ministry said.

“If necessary, check in advance for restrictions of entry into Russia,” it said in a statement.

Bishkek previously urged Kyrgyz citizens to avoid traveling to Russia to avoid heightened entry and exit checks in the wake of the deadly March 22 attack on a concert hall outside Moscow.