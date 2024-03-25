Kyrgyzstan Warns Citizens Against Travel to Russia After Concert Attack

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry on Monday urged citizens of the Central Asian republic to not make unnecessary trips to Russia in the wake of last week’s deadly attack at a concert hall outside of Moscow.

“Russia is currently implementing anti-terrorist measures [with] intensified entry and exit checks of those crossing the border,” senior diplomat Bakyt Kadyrov told Azattyk, the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty affiliate in Kyrgyzstan.

“[The Kyrgyz Embassy in Moscow] recommends planning travel to Russia in advance and not visiting Russia without a need,” said Kadyrov, who serves as deputy head of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry’s consulate department.

His warning comes amid reports of increased police profiling of migrants from Tajikistan and other Central Asian republics, who make up a majority of the migrant labor force in Russia.