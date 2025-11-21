Putin Says U.S. Plan Could 'Lay Foundation' for Ukraine Peace Deal

President Vladimir Putin said Friday a U.S. plan could "lay the foundation" for a Ukraine peace deal, confirming for the first time that Moscow had received a copy from the United States.

"I believe that it could lay the foundation for a final peace settlement," he said, referring to Washington's 28-point plan, which enshrines many of Moscow's key demands and has raised concerns in Kyiv and Europe.

Putin threatened to seize more territory if Kyiv rejects the proposal, saying that the claimed recent capture of Ukrainian city Kupiansk "will inevitably be repeated in other key areas of the front line."

The draft peace plan obtained by Western media outlets would require Ukraine to cede territory it currently controls in the Donbas region, drastically reduce the size of its armed forces and declare neutrality by pledging never to join NATO, among other provisions.

Earlier Friday, the Kremlin said it had received no official peace proposal from Washington, despite reports that Russian and U.S. officials had quietly drafted the plan, and reiterated that it remained committed to the principles agreed at the U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska in August.