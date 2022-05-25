Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Putin Visits 'Hero' Soldiers Wounded in Ukraine

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday met soldiers wounded in Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and hailed them as heroes, in the first such visit since he sent troops into the pro-Western country.

Wearing a white medical coat, Putin chatted to soldiers at Moscow's Mandryka military hospital, Rossiya-24 television channel showed.

After meeting the wounded men, Putin said at a televised meeting with government officials: "These are people who are risking their health and lives for the sake of the people and children of Donbas, for the sake of Russia. They are all heroes."

Russia said on March 25 that 1,351 soldiers had been killed and 3,825 wounded in Ukraine. Authorities have not released any new figures since.

The wounded soldiers in pajamas decorated with the Russian army logo stood stiffly by their beds to answer questions about their family.

Accompanied by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Putin shook hands with the men.

The president asked one soldier about his baby son, telling him: "He will be proud of his dad." 

The president also asked doctors if they had everything they needed, receiving an affirmative answer.

Shoigu said Tuesday that Moscow was ready for a prolonged conflict in Ukraine in order to achieve the Kremlin's goals in the pro-Western country.

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Read more

buffer zone

Russian Village Near Ukraine Border Asks Putin for ‘Protection’

A petition created by residents alleges the authorities have done little to protect them from shelling and that they live in “permanent fear.”
war micromanagement

Putin Involved in Tactical Decision Making in East Ukraine – Reports

Western military officials assess Putin's level of engagement in the military push for Ukraine’s Donbas region to be very high.
military parade

Putin Hails Soldiers Fighting in Ukraine at Russia’s Victory Day Parade

“You are fighting for the motherland, for her future, and so that nobody forgets the lessons of World War II," Putin told Russian soldiers.
a favor to ask

Putin Tells Macron West Must Stop Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

Putin also said Kyiv was not being consistent or ready for "serious work" on ending the conflict.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.