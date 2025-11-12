Ukrainian Drone Attacks Have Killed Nearly 400 People Across Russia in 2025, MFA Official Says

Almost 400 people have been killed in Ukrainian drone strikes across Russia since January, the pro-Kremlin newspaper Izvestia reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Foreign Ministry official.
That tally was provided by Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large for documenting alleged Ukrainian war crimes.
“From the beginning of the year to the end of October, 3,205 people were injured in drone attacks, including 195 minors. A total of 392 people were killed, 22 of them children,” Izvestia quoted Miroshnik as saying.
That compares with 7,100 Russian civilians killed and more than 17,600 injured since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Miroshnik added.
He noted that, so far in 2025, drone attacks accounted for around 80% of those injured or killed. Drone-related casualties also increased by around 33% between July and September.
Miroshnik’s claims could not be independently verified, and Ukrainian officials have not commented on the figures.
Russian regions bordering Ukraine, including Belgorod, Kursk and Bryansk, regularly report civilian casualties and damage from drone and missile attacks.
Kyiv has increasingly used long-range unmanned aircraft to target energy infrastructure as part of a campaign to disrupt Moscow’s war effort.
Meanwhile, the UN reported in August that nearly 14,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed since the 2022 invasion, including 726 children. More than 35,000 civilians have been injured in the war, it added.
