Russian Think Tank Reports Rapid Increase in Drone Production

Drone production in Russia has increased rapidly, according to a report published Friday by the Kremlin-associated Center for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-Term Forecasting (CMASF).
The increase comes despite international calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine and renewed negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.
In May, the volume of combat drones produced in Russia rose by nearly 17% compared to the previous month, as Russia continued its attempt to make a breakthrough on Ukraine’s Eastern front.
In the five preceding months, the average growth in drone output was 3.7%.
The report stated that the average daily output of drones reached a record high in May.
Two-thirds of this growth was “attributable to a sharp increase in sectors specializing in the production of military products.”
The center noted that this new production rate was 1.6 times the average monthly output for 2024.
In April, Vladimir Putin ordered a substantial increase in drone production. He stated that, although 1.5 million drones had been produced in 2024, this quantity was “insufficient” for Russia’s military operations.
At the same time, Russian attacks have become increasingly deadly. On May 25, an assault involving 367 drones and missiles resulted in 12 deaths.
On June 8, Russia launched 479 drones and 20 missiles, marking the largest bombardment since the start of the conflict.
Konrad Muzyka, the director of the Polish firm Rochan Consulting, which monitors the conflict, told the Financial Times that “Russia is now able to implement what the Russian and Soviet militaries were doing in previous wars: strikes targeting the civilian population and critical infrastructures as well as military targets.”
“In June, they have already launched 4,342, and if the current tempo is maintained, the total may exceed 5,000 by the end of the month,” he added.
