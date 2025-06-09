Russia Launched Record 479 Drones in Overnight Attack on Ukraine

Russia launched a record 479 drones at Ukraine in overnight air attacks, Ukraine’s air force said Monday, causing damage to buildings across the country.

“Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations,” the Ukrainian air force said. There were no immediate reports of deaths or mass casualties.

The mayor of Rivne, a city in western Ukraine, called it “the largest attack” on his region since the start of the war.

Russia has ramped up its air assaults in recent weeks, with Ukraine accusing Moscow of having no intention of ending the war or engaging earnestly in peace talks.

The sustained attacks have raised concerns about the capacity of Ukraine’s increasingly strained air defense systems.

Still, Ukrainian forces said they shot down or intercepted 460 of the drones, as well as 19 of the 20 missiles launched during the assault.

Ukraine also said it carried out an overnight strike on an electronics factory in Russia that is said to produce components for drones. Local officials in Russia said the plant had to temporarily suspend production following the attack.