Turkey's Erdogan Tells Putin and Macron Efforts to End Ukraine War at ‘Turning Point’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday told Russian and French leaders that a “historic turning point” has been reached in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war and that Ankara was ready to host talks between the two warring parties, his office said.

NATO member Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with both of its Black Sea neighbors since the Russian invasion began and has twice hosted talks aimed at ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he expected Moscow to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, adding that Kyiv was “ready” to meet Russia for direct truce talks if it did so.

His comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Istanbul but did not address the 30-day ceasefire proposal.

In a phone call with Putin on Sunday, Erdogan welcomed the Russian leader's statement that peace talks should resume in Istanbul where they left off, his office announced.

He told Putin that “Turkey is ready to host negotiations aimed at achieving a lasting solution,” according to his office.

Erdogan also said that “a window of opportunity has opened for reaching peace, and that achieving a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary environment for peace talks.”