Police Arrest Former Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnov

Russian law enforcement authorities arrested former Kursk region governor Alexei Smirnov, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday, citing police sources.

The Vedomosti business newspaper said law enforcement agents carried out “investigative actions” involving Smirnov, though its sources did not say whether he had been formally charged with any crimes. His former first deputy, Alexei Dedov, was also arrested, TASS reported.

According to the Interfax news agency, Smirnov’s arrest is linked to a criminal investigation into the alleged embezzlement of government funds meant for constructing defense fortifications along the border with Ukraine.

Telegram news channels with purported ties to Russian law enforcement agencies claimed that Kursk Region Development Corporation CEO Vladimir Lukin, who is facing trial in the same border defense case, testified against Smirnov.

Smirnov served as governor for just over 200 days before stepping down in December. President Vladimir Putin replaced him with State Duma lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.