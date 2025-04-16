Police Arrest Former Kursk Region Governor Alexei Smirnov

Russian law enforcement authorities arrested former Kursk region governor Alexei Smirnov, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday, citing police sources.
The Vedomosti business newspaper said law enforcement agents carried out “investigative actions” involving Smirnov, though its sources did not say whether he had been formally charged with any crimes. His former first deputy, Alexei Dedov, was also arrested, TASS reported.
According to the Interfax news agency, Smirnov’s arrest is linked to a criminal investigation into the alleged embezzlement of government funds meant for constructing defense fortifications along the border with Ukraine.
Telegram news channels with purported ties to Russian law enforcement agencies claimed that Kursk Region Development Corporation CEO Vladimir Lukin, who is facing trial in the same border defense case, testified against Smirnov.
Smirnov served as governor for just over 200 days before stepping down in December. President Vladimir Putin replaced him with State Duma lawmaker Alexander Khinshtein.
Several months into Smirnov’s tenure, Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region, displacing thousands of residents from their homes near the border with Ukraine. Some of those who managed to flee areas captured by Ukrainian forces staged protests, accusing both local officials and the Kremlin of failing to compensate them for their lost homes.
In recent weeks, Russian troops have taken back much of the Kursk region, though a small portion reportedly remains under Ukrainian control.
Smirnov appeared to fall out of favor with Putin during the early days of the incursion, when the Kremlin leader publicly cut him off mid-sentence as he attempted to brief him on Ukrainian military gains in the border region.
Meanwhile, the regional branch of the Interior Ministry told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency that it had no information regarding Smirnov’s arrest.
Scrutiny over the Kursk region’s border defenses has intensified since Ukrainian forces launched their cross-border incursion, reportedly meeting minimal resistance.
In October, police searched the business of controversial regional lawmaker Maxim Vasilyev, who had faced accusations of border defense failures. Vasilyev publicly blamed filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov for “sensationalizing” the situation.
