Kursk City Mayor Steps Down for ‘Family Reasons’

The mayor of the southwestern Kursk region’s capital city announced Monday that he was stepping down from office due to family reasons.

“I made a difficult decision to resign as head of the city at my own request due to family circumstances,” Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak said at a regional government meeting, according to the local broadcaster 46tv.ru.

The Kursk city council is expected to formally approve his resignation later this week, local media reported.

Acting Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said he had tried — but failed — to convince Kutsak, who has served as mayor since February 2022, to remain in office.