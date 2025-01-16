Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Army Says It Captured 27 Russian Soldiers in Kursk Region

By AFP
Ukrainian soldiers. General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ukrainian military said Thursday its forces had captured more than two dozen Russian soldiers in the southwestern Kursk region, where it has been battling Moscow's army since launching an incursion in August.

"Ukrainian paratroopers, together with adjacent units, captured 27 enemy servicemen in the Kursk region," Ukraine's military said in a statement, adding that the captured troops were from various regions in Russia, as well as annexed Crimea.

"Finding themselves in a difficult combat situation, they made the right choice they voluntarily laid down their arms, which saved their lives," it said.

Ukraine's military released a video purporting to show the captured troops, who can be heard identifying themselves by name and rank.

Last year, Kyiv said its forces had captured more than 700 Russian troops during operations in the Kursk region.

Zelensky has hailed the incursion into Russia's Kursk region as a way to replenish what he calls the "exchange fund" ranks of captured Russian soldiers that can be swapped for Ukrainian servicemen.

