Kursk Governor Bans Officials From Censoring Online Criticism

The acting governor of Russia’s partially occupied Kursk region has prohibited local officials from deleting online comments critical of their performance, state media reported Monday.

“You can’t delete comments except those containing profanity and insults. If the comment is proper but unpleasant, you must respond to it,” Alexander Khinshtein was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster Vesti Kursk.

Khinshtein, appointed by President Vladimir Putin last month, acknowledged that he was too busy to respond to messages personally and would only intervene if local officials failed to resolve issues.

He announced that officials’ performance would be evaluated monthly using metrics that include their social media activity, according to Vesti Kursk.