Ukraine Advances in Kursk Region Amid Renewed Offensive – Reports

Ukraine has made minor tactical advances since launching its renewed offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, reports said.

Moscow said Sunday that Ukraine had mounted a "counterattack" in the Russian border region that Kyiv has partially controlled since it launched a shock incursion there last August.

The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian forces have advanced in southern Berdin, central Russkoye Porechnoye and central Novosotnitsky between Sunday and Monday. All three villages lie along the road leading from the Kyiv-controlled town of Sudzha to the regional capital of Kursk.

ISW cited geolocated footage as indicating that Russian forces attempted to leverage the Ukrainian attacks northeast of Sudzha to attack Kyiv's positions elsewhere in the Kursk region on Monday.

"Increased Ukrainian offensive operations in Kursk [region] may be the beginning stages of a concerted Ukrainian operation in Kursk [region] or elsewhere in the theater, though ISW is unprepared to offer any specific forecast," ISW wrote.

Retired Australian Army Major-General Mick Ryan said Ukraine's new offensive caught Russia by surprise.

"However, this is more of a tactical than a strategic surprise," wrote Ryan, who monitors the war in Ukraine. "Unlike the original thrust into Kursk in August 2024, the Russians appear to have taken this in their stride so far."

Ryan noted that Ukraine's advances so far remain small, with around 20-25 square kilometers taken so far.