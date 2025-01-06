Ukraine Launches Renewed Kursk Offensive: What We Know

Ukraine appears to have resumed its offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, which has been partially controlled by Kyiv since it launched an incursion there last August. It was not immediately clear how much Ukraine had advanced in the region, but pro-Kremlin military bloggers reported earlier that a powerful new offensive was underway. Here’s a look at everything we know based on what military analysts and bloggers are saying: What is happening in Kursk? Russia said Sunday that Ukraine had intensified the offensive in Kursk, adding that Kyiv used a dozen armored vehicles and a demolition unit in the assault. It said Ukraine's efforts were directed at the village of Berdin about 15 kilometers northeast of the town of Sudzha, which Kyiv captured in August 2024. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said citing Russian military bloggers that Kyiv’s forces launched assaults in the Berdin-Novosotnitsky direction (northeast of Sudzha), in the direction of Leonidovo and near Pushkarnoye (east of Sudzha).

NEW: Ukrainian forces resumed offensive operations in at least three areas within the Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast and made tactical advances on January 5. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/WFLEhLH5eY — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) January 6, 2025

The Russian Defense Ministry said late Sunday that it “continued to defeat Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Kursk region.” It said up to 340 Ukrainian military personnel had been killed in the past 24 hours. Russian forces claimed to have destroyed a substantial amount of Ukrainian equipment, including four tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers, 12 combat armored vehicles, one mine-clearing vehicle, 20 vehicles and five mortars. The ISW also said that Russian forces had advanced southeast of Sudzha and counterattacked against Ukraine southeast of Korenevo and north of Sudzha on Sunday. According to the ISW, “Russian sources expressed concern about the Russian military's ability to react to Ukraine's ongoing combined arms efforts to integrate electronic warfare and long-range strike capabilities with ground operations.” Pro-Kremlin military bloggers acknowledged the Russian army had come under pressure but said Moscow was fighting back. Rybar, an influential pro-Russian military blog on Telegram, said late Sunday that "despite all the attacks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces were unable to make significant progress." "Nothing happened overnight, the enemy is moving around in Sudzha, pulling reserves. We think there will be a second attempt soon. The situation at the front near Sverdlikovo and Lebedevka remains tense," the pro-war Telegram channel Starshe Eddy wrote on Monday morning. "Active assaults have been recorded along the forest belts, where the Russian Armed Forces are actively using aviation, artillery and UAVs. Despite heavy losses, the enemy shows no intention of retreating and is bringing in new reserves, indicating their resilience and desire to continue fighting," Starshe Eddy continued. "However, our forces are showing resilience and returning fire, seriously countering the enemy's attempts to test the front."

A number of Russian channels say that Ukraine has began an offensive operation from near Sudzha towards Bolshoye Soldatskoye in Kursk oblast with armored vehicles. They say Ukrainian EW has been effective against their UAVs and that Ukrainian units cleared mines overnight.… pic.twitter.com/jfllbH9kpj — Rob Lee (@RALee85) January 5, 2025