Ukraine Says Struck Another Bridge in Russia’s Kursk Region

Ukrainian forces have struck another bridge in Russia's Kursk region as they seek to disrupt Moscow's combat operations and supply routes, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.
The strike appeared to target a bridge crossing the river Seym near the village of Zvannoye, about 15 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border.
"Minus one more bridge. The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram.
He published an aerial video of a blast tearing through the bridge, leaving a large rupture on the road.
It was not clear when the attack took place. Russian military bloggers shared photos of destruction from what appeared to be the same bridge dated Saturday.
Ukraine announced it had destroyed a separate bridge near the town of Glushkovo late on Friday, both of which cross the river Seym.
Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border assault into the Kursk region on 6 August, and claim to control more than 80 settlements there.
The destruction of both bridges has left Russia with limited options to cross the river in the Glushkovsky District, according to Russian military bloggers.
