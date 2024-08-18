×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Ukraine Says Struck Another Bridge in Russia’s Kursk Region

By AFP
Telegram/@ComAFUA

Ukrainian forces have struck another bridge in Russia's Kursk region as they seek to disrupt Moscow's combat operations and supply routes, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.

The strike appeared to target a bridge crossing the river Seym near the village of Zvannoye, about 15 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border.

"Minus one more bridge. The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

He published an aerial video of a blast tearing through the bridge, leaving a large rupture on the road.

It was not clear when the attack took place. Russian military bloggers shared photos of destruction from what appeared to be the same bridge dated Saturday.

Ukraine announced it had destroyed a separate bridge near the town of Glushkovo late on Friday, both of which cross the river Seym.

Kyiv launched an unprecedented cross-border assault into the Kursk region on 6 August, and claim to control more than 80 settlements there.

The destruction of both bridges has left Russia with limited options to cross the river in the Glushkovsky District, according to Russian military bloggers.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Kursk

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

'strong request'

Russia Evacuates More Border Areas Amid Ukrainian Advances

At least 76,000 people have been displaced from border areas since Kyiv launched the surprise offensive into the Kursk region.
2 Min read
war briefing

Ukraine Aims to ‘Destabilize Russia’ With Kursk Incursion

An official said Kyiv hopes to “stretch the enemy” and that Western partners have been “indirectly” involved in the surprise offensive.
3 Min read
‘COUNTER-TERROR'

Russia Evacuates Tens of Thousands Amid Ukraine Incursion

Russia has struggled to put down the major Ukrainian incursion for a fifth day.
4 Min read
frontier clash

Russia Says Downed Drones, Missiles Over Kursk Region Amid Border Incursion

At least five people were killed and 28 others were wounded after pro-Kyiv forces stormed across the border on Tuesday.
1 Min read