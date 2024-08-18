Ukraine Says Struck Another Bridge in Russia’s Kursk Region

Ukrainian forces have struck another bridge in Russia's Kursk region as they seek to disrupt Moscow's combat operations and supply routes, Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday.

The strike appeared to target a bridge crossing the river Seym near the village of Zvannoye, about 15 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border.

"Minus one more bridge. The Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of logistical capabilities with precision air strikes," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

He published an aerial video of a blast tearing through the bridge, leaving a large rupture on the road.