Kursk Region Police Search Lawmaker’s Business Over Border Defense Failures

Law enforcement authorities in southwestern Russia’s Kursk region searched the business of a regional lawmaker over reported defense failures that Ukrainian forces exploited during their cross-border incursion this summer.

Ukrainian forces launched a surprise attack in the Kursk region on Aug. 6, breaching two lines of defensive fortifications that reportedly cost 15 billion rubles ($109 million) and took nearly three years to construct.

Kursk region lawmaker Maxim Vasilyev wrote on social media late Tuesday that police searched the company “where he works” as part of an investigation into defense fortifications in the border region. The lawmaker said he was not personally charged with any crimes.

“The organization where I work was indeed searched and the police representatives were provided with all the documents of interest,” Vasilyev wrote on the social media website Vkontakte.