Russian Official to ‘Volunteer’ on Ukraine Frontline After Beach Vacation Scandal

A Russian regional official who sparked backlash for vacationing abroad during the war has said he will volunteer on the frontline in Ukraine as he seeks to make amends for his actions.

Maxim Vasilyev, a member of the legislative assembly in the Kursk region which borders Ukraine, came under fire last month for posting a video of himself at a beach resort in Mexico that quickly went viral.

After initially dismissing calls for his resignation as “unfounded and exaggerated,” Vasilyev told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency on Wednesday he was ready to atone for what the public viewed as his display of opulence during wartime.