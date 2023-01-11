Russian Officials Condemned for Wartime Vacation Posts

At least two regional officials in Russia have been condemned by the Russian public and the upper echelons of the ruling United Russia party after posting material from their vacations abroad on social media during wartime.

In one case, a video showing Maxim Vasilyev, a member of the regional parliament in the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, drinking a cocktail and sending “greetings” to his compatriots from a beach resort in Mexico was widely circulated on local media last week and prompted a swift response from fellow government officials.

“Just like thousands of my compatriots, I’m angered by the video message,” Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit wrote in a Telegram post published shortly after the video went viral.

“We live in a border region and this brings additional requirements to the work and behavior of all public officials …Yes, I am very angry,” he added.

United Russia’s general secretary Andrei Turchak labeled the deputy’s post the “peak of hypocrisy and inhumanity” and called on Vasilyev and his wife to resign from the party.

Vasilyev, who sits as an independent in parliament and isn't a member of United Russia, called the criticism he’s received “unfounded and exaggerated” and said that only calls for his resignation made by his own constituents would carry any weight for him, according to an interview with Telegram channel Podyem.