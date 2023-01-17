Russian Officials 'Banned' from Trips Abroad Amid Wartime Vacation Scandals – Reports

Russian governors and party leaders in several regions have restricted local officials from traveling abroad following controversy over civil servants’ wartime visits to luxury resorts overseas, the Kommersant daily reported Tuesday.

Two regional deputies faced public backlash, including a top official from Russia’s ruling party, after footage of their New Year’s holidays in Mexico and Dubai circulated online. While in Dubai, one of them was spotted with the daughter of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Ksenia Shoigu, whose holiday abroad did not draw any criticism.

According to Kommersant, the scandals prompted governors and the ruling United Russia party in at least seven Russian regions to issue “strong recommendations” for local officials to avoid foreign trips.

Though officials cannot be formally banned from traveling abroad, the recommendations appear aimed at preventing social tensions by curbing any display of extravagance.