Which Countries Have Resumed Travel With Russia?

Updated:
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency

A year and a half since the coronavirus pandemic closed borders worldwide and halted nearly all international travel, Russia is slowly reopening to other countries it deems sufficiently safe.

Because Russia's border is only open to citizens of countries with which it has resumed air travel, this has been a key issue for many foreigners living in Russia. Family members of Russian citizens, individuals holding Highly Qualified Specialist visas, diplomats and other select categories are still able to enter Russia regardless of their own citizenship.

The following countries have resumed direct air travel with Russia — and vice versa:

Countries that have resumed reciprocal travel with Russia. MT
Austria
Azerbaijan
Albania
Argentina (from Dec. 1)
Armenia
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh (from Dec. 1)
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil (from Dec. 1)
Bulgaria
Costa Rica (from Dec. 1)
Croatia
Cuba
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Djibouti
Dominican Republic
Egypt
Ethiopia
Finland (rail travel to resume from Dec. 12)
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
Iceland
India
Iran
Iraq
Ireland
Italy
Japan (visits limited)
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kenya
Kyrgyzstan
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Moldova
Mongolia (from Dec. 1)
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
North Macedonia
Oman
Peru
Portugal
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Seychelles
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
Sweden
Switzerland
Syria
Tanzania
Tajikistan
Thailand
Tunisia
Turkey
Venezuela
Vietnam
Qatar
UAE
United Kingdom
United States
Uzbekistan
