Which Countries Have Resumed Travel With Russia?

A year and a half since the coronavirus pandemic closed borders worldwide and halted nearly all international travel, Russia is slowly reopening to other countries it deems sufficiently safe.

Because Russia's border is only open to citizens of countries with which it has resumed air travel, this has been a key issue for many foreigners living in Russia. Family members of Russian citizens, individuals holding Highly Qualified Specialist visas, diplomats and other select categories are still able to enter Russia regardless of their own citizenship.

The following countries have resumed direct air travel with Russia — and vice versa: