Beijing Rejects Zelensky’s Claim ‘Many’ Chinese Citizens Fighting for Russia

China’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged its citizens to avoid conflict zones and refrain from participating in wars after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had captured two Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces.

“The Chinese side is verifying relevant information with the Ukrainian side,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said. “The Chinese government has always asked its citizens to stay away from areas of armed conflict [and] avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form.”

Zelensky said Tuesday that Ukrainian troops had captured the two Chinese citizens in the partially occupied Donetsk region, where intense fighting continues.

Ukraine also released a video purporting to show one of the captured individuals, who appeared in military fatigues with his hands bound. In the footage, the man mimicked combat sounds and spoke several words in Mandarin during what appeared to be an interrogation with an off-camera Ukrainian official.