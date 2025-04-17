Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Zelensky Says He Believes China Supplying Arms to Russia

By AFP
president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he had "information" that China was supplying weapons to Russia, amid an escalating row between Kyiv and Beijing over China's support for Moscow.

Zelensky said last Wednesday that Kyiv knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation," Zelensky told journalists at a press conference in Kyiv.

"We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons on Russian territory," he added.

Zelensky did not elaborate on his accusations, saying only that Kyiv was "ready" to talk about them in detail.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year war, despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Beijing pushed back at Ukraine's claims last week, calling for all sides in the conflict to refrain from "irresponsible remarks."

Read more about: Ukraine war , China , Zelensky

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Zelensky Accuses Moscow of Dragging Beijing Into Ukraine War Amid Chinese Recruitment Claims

The Ukrainian leader accused Russia of “overtly involving” Chinese citizens in the conflict and alleged that “Beijing is aware of this.”
2 Min read

Ukraine Says Thwarted Russian Plot to Kill Zelensky

Kyiv said Russia had worked to identify individuals close to Zelensky's security detail who could take the Ukrainian leader hostage and kill him.
2 Min read

Kremlin Says Will 'Closely Follow' Zelensky-Erdogan Talks

The Ukrainian and Turkish leaders will meet in Istanbul for talks on the eve of the 500th day since Moscow launched its offensive.
1 Min read

China's Xi Holds Call With Ukraine's Zelensky

The call is the first between the two leaders since the start of Russia's invasion.
3 Min read