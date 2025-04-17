Zelensky Says He Believes China Supplying Arms to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that he had "information" that China was supplying weapons to Russia, amid an escalating row between Kyiv and Beijing over China's support for Moscow.

Zelensky said last Wednesday that Kyiv knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

"We have finally received information that China is supplying weapons to the Russian Federation," Zelensky told journalists at a press conference in Kyiv.

"We believe that Chinese representatives are engaged in the production of some weapons on Russian territory," he added.