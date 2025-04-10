Zelensky Accuses Moscow of Dragging Beijing Into Ukraine War Amid Chinese Recruitment Claims

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday accused Russia of dragging China into the war and alleged that Beijing knew dozens of its citizens had been recruited to fight for Moscow.

According to Zelensky, Ukrainian intelligence services have identified more than 150 Chinese nationals fighting on the front lines, a day after Kyiv claimed its forces had captured two Chinese citizens in the eastern Donetsk region.

Ukraine is prepared to exchange the captured fighters for Ukrainian prisoners of war held in Russia, Zelensky said.

“Such an overt involvement of Chinese citizens in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine is a deliberate step towards expanding the war,” he told reporters. “This is yet another indication that Moscow simply needs to drag out the fighting.”

His comments came hours after Beijing denied claims that large numbers of its citizens had joined Russian forces, urging Chinese nationals to “avoid involvement in armed conflicts.”