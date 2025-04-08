Zelensky Says Ukrainian Troops Captured Chinese Nationals Fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that his armed forces had captured two Chinese citizens fighting alongside Russian troops, adding that he would seek an explanation from Beijing and a response from Ukraine’s allies.

“Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine — in the Donetsk region,” Zelensky said in a post on social media.

“We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards and personal data,” he added, sharing a video that appeared to show one of the detained men.

There was no immediate comment from Moscow or Beijing.

China presents itself as neutral in the conflict and has denied supplying lethal aid to either side. But it remains a close political and economic ally of Moscow, and NATO has labeled Beijing a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s invasion, which China has not condemned.