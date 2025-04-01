China Is Ready to Play ‘Constructive Role’ in Ending Ukraine War, Foreign Minister Says

China is ready to play a "constructive role" in resolving the war in Ukraine, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Russian state media ahead of talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Wang met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and is also expected to meet with President Vladimir Putin during his visit, the Kremlin said.

"China is ready, taking into account the aspirations of the parties involved, to play a constructive role in the settlement" of the war, Wang told the news agency RIA Novosti.

At the start of his talks with Lavrov on Tuesday, Wang said that China would work together with Russia "to make new contributions to the cause of peace and development for humanity."