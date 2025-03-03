Russia Returns 33 Displaced Kursk Residents From Ukraine

Thirty-three civilians from southwestern Russia’s Kursk region have returned home from Ukraine following negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, presidential human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said Monday.

“Most of them are elderly, but there are also four children,” Moskalkova wrote on Telegram. “Many have serious injuries and illnesses.”

She credited the International Committee of the Red Cross and Belarus for aiding negotiations and highlighted support from Russian government agencies and special services in facilitating the return.

Moskalkova previously accused Ukrainian forces of forcibly relocating more than 1,000 Kursk residents since their August incursion, which displaced over 152,000 people.