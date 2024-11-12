Russian Strike on Zelensky’s Hometown Kills Mother, 3 Children, Minister Says

Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday that the death toll from a Russian strike on the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky rose to four people, identifying the dead as a mother and her three children, including a newborn.

The Monday strike on Kryvyi Rih ripped into the upper stories of a Soviet-era residential building in the industrial town, burying victims beneath debris.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said Tuesday morning that rescue operations at the scene were completed and announced the death toll, adding that 14 people had been wounded in the strike.

“The youngest victim of the Russian strike was just two months old. The missile attack killed four people: a mother with three children,” he said in a statement on social media.

The office of the prosecutor general said the bodies of a 32-year-old woman, a two-month-old baby and children aged two and 10 had been retrieved from the rubble.

Separately, authorities in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia said two people were wounded by Russian strikes on the civilian hub, which has come under increasing bombardment.

Russia claimed to have formally annexed the wider Zaporizhzhia region in late 2022 alongside three other regions despite not having full military control over them.