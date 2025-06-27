Russian Strike Kills 5, Wounds 23 in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region

A Russian strike on Friday killed five people and wounded 23 others in Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, where Moscow has intensified deadly attacks in recent days, regional officials said.

The attack hit the town of Samar, just outside the regional capital of Dnipro, according to Dnipropetrovsk region Governor Serhiy Lysak.

“Russians killed five people... there are 23 people injured,” Lysak said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Russian missile strikes on both Dnipro and Samar killed at least 23 people, Ukrainian officials said. Military sources have said previous attacks in the area targeted Ukrainian training sites.

Russian forces are trying to gain a foothold in Dnipropetrovsk for the first time since President Vladimir Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Moscow claimed earlier this week to have seized two villages near the region’s border.

Separately, officials in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region said one person was killed and three others were wounded in Russian attacks, without specifying the location.