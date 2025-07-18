Russian Tech Executive Arrested in Absentia on Bribery Charges

Sergei Matsotsky, a co-founder of Russian IT giant IBS and a leading figure in the country’s tech sector, has been arrested in absentia on large-scale bribery charges, a Moscow court announced Friday.
The Basmanny District Court said Matsotsky had left Russia prior to the ruling. Details of the charges have not been disclosed.
Matsotsky, who played a key role in building Russia’s domestic IT industry, faces accusations of paying a large bribe, according to the Moscow court system’s press service.
Matsotsky and his IBS co-founder Anatoly Karachinsky split their business holdings in 2020, with Matsotsky launching GS-Invest, a holding company focused on software development and systems integration.
He maintained close business ties with Russian state-linked firms, including negotiations with Gazprombank to create a joint IT venture.
In 2021, Matsotsky partnered with former Rostelecom executive Andrey Cheglakov to launch a project known as Rusim.
He also took ownership of L2U, a Russian firm specializing in IT support software. L2U’s clientele includes Matsotsky-linked companies like Budget and Financial Technologies and Rubitech as well as other organizations including LokoBank, Bank Soft Systems, Notamedia and Handysoft.
