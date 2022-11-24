Russia Eyes Domestic Alternatives to Instagram, TikTok, Zoom

Russian software developers have submitted early versions of homemade alternatives to Instagram, TikTok and Zoom, the RBC news website reported Thursday.

Instagram was blocked by Russian authorities following the invasion of Ukraine, while TikTok and Zoom restricted their services within the country.

The proposed domestic platforms — Looky, Sunlight Play and Dion — are part of the Russian government’s efforts to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s ban on the use of foreign software in critical infrastructure by 2025.

The projects are competing for state grants of up to 37.1 billion rubles ($614 million) over the next two years.

Looky markets itself as an “improved version” of Instagram, the highly popular platform which was blocked in Russia when a court branded its parent company Meta “extremist” in March.

The app’s developers say they can migrate Instagram users’ photos, stories and followers onto its platform.